President asked to intervene in State Security Agency impasse

The cabinet minister responsible for the State Security Agency, Ayanda Dlodlo, has fallen out with two of her top spies.

One of the spies is Sam Muofhe, the head of the domestic spying branch and an old friend of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The cause of the fallout is said to have been over the intelligence agency's failure to anticipate the xenophobic violence that erupted in Gauteng last month.

Dlodlo complained about the shoddiness of intelligence she received from Muofhe after the killing of a taxi driver in Pretoria, and looting and violence targeting immigrants.

