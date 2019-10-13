Missing UJ student's student card found in dustbin

Police have appealed for help to find a missing University of Johannesburg student.

Christ-vie Kubanza was last seen leaving the library at the campus on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff said she was reported missing on Friday afternoon after her father was unable to reach her on her cellphone.

Backoff said her student card was found in a dustbin near the university.

“After investigation it was found that she was at Campus Square on Friday at around 2pm at Chicken Licken stating that she is waiting for transport. She went to Wimpy and at 7pm she left.

“All possible leads are being followed up,” Backoff said.

Anyone with information can contact Brixton SAPS on 011 248-5511.