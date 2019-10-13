News

Body of UKZN student found burnt, allegedly by roommate

By Nivashni Nair - 13 October 2019
A UKZN student has been killed, allegedly by his roommate. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has identified a student whose body was found burning in a bush on Saturday morning as Samkelo Zondi, 24.

It is believed the BComm student was allegedly killed by his roommate.

In a statement, the institution said the student's badly burnt body was found in a rugby field near the Westville campus.

“Risk Management Services (RMS) apprehended a suspect and handed him over to the South African Police Services,” UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said.

“The suspect is also a student at UKZN. Early reports state that the victim and accused were acquainted.” 

It is alleged that security personnel saw smoke and the suspect coming out of the bush. Upon investigation, they found Zondi's body.

“We cannot continue to lose young innocent lives in this manner. Young people are supposed to focus and complete their studies and contribute to make SA a better place.

“We appeal to anyone with information to come forward and assist in this investigation,” Brodrick said.

