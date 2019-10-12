Taximen say Mbalula flew to wrong province

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has been accused of flying to the wrong province in a bid to broker peace in ongoing taxi wars — arriving in the Eastern Cape instead of his intended destination of KwaZulu-Natal.



Mbalula, accompanied by his staff, was on a mission to bring an end to the bloody violence in KwaZulu-Natal after a Translux bus driver was shot dead and the driver of a second bus wounded recently...

