Insults fly as RAF and rights body clash over treatment of claimants

If you need to claim from the Road Accident Fund, are you better off claiming directly from the fund or hiring a lawyer to do it for you?

Well, that depends who you ask.

This week, the RAF and the Association for the Protection of Road Accident Victims (APRAV) — a “human rights group established to protect the rights of road accident victims” — traded bitter accusations, each one accusing the other of self-interest at the expense of claimants.

APRAV fired the opening salvo, expressing its “deep concern” that the fund is spending millions of rand on operational and campaign costs “to aggressively recruit road accident victims to its Claim Direct service”.

APRAV chairman Pieter de Bruyn called the campaign “illegal and unconstitutional”.

“The majority of these cases are under-settled as a result the RAF’s lack of legal support and the injured party’s lack of knowledge of the law.

“This leads to legal action against the RAF for under-settlements, resulting in the RAF spending millions on legal costs that should have rightfully been paid out to victims,” he said.

“This despite the RAF’s assurance that cutting out lawyers will speed up the resolution of their claims and save them money.”