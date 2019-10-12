Errant Blaauwbosch jumbo rescued
Escaped elephant will not be shot and will instead be relocated to Mount Camdeboo reserve
The wandering Blaauwbosch elephant that was gazing down the barrel of a hunting rifle earlier this week, has been saved.
The news was confirmed on Friday after a heartwarming flurry of co-operation between the owners of the game reserve in Kleinpoort from where he escaped, the provincial environment department, the farmer whose land the jumbo had holed up on and a herd of elephant support groups...
