Errant Blaauwbosch jumbo rescued

Escaped elephant will not be shot and will instead be relocated to Mount Camdeboo reserve

The wandering Blaauwbosch elephant that was gazing down the barrel of a hunting rifle earlier this week, has been saved.



The news was confirmed on Friday after a heartwarming flurry of co-operation between the owners of the game reserve in Kleinpoort from where he escaped, the provincial environment department, the farmer whose land the jumbo had holed up on and a herd of elephant support groups...

