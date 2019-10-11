PODCAST | Broken-hearted mother’s fight for justice for her murdered daughter

While that call ended all hope for her safe return and the life that their family had lived together, it started another journey for Carol. She would soon discover that the inadequacies she had experienced from the police and justice system during the week that her daughter was missing were not a once-off occurrence. For the next two years, Carol Thompson fought the system and individuals within it to do their jobs and solve the murder of her daughter.

Along the way Carol would discover that law enforcement is just like any other profession – there are some hardworking, committed individuals and there are also some very bad apples.

In Episode 10, True Crime South Africa explores the unsolved murder of Tracey Thompson. We meet Tracey through her mother’s descriptions of her and anecdotes from her childhood and discuss a case which will have you regularly gasping in disbelief in the injustices the Thompson family has suffered.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com