I am being persecuted by white companies for stopping their corrupt deals at SAA, says Dudu Myeni

PREMIUM

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni, who is facing the possibility of being declared a delinquent director, says she is being persecuted because she fought and stopped "white corruption" at the national airline.



Myeni kept the South African public and judicial officers on tenterhooks for the greater part of this week as she repeatedly failed to make an appearance in the Pretoria High Court to defend herself against allegations brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.