HeraldLIVE subscriber competition win Zulu Wedding tickets, meet Kgomotso Christopher
Subscribers to HeraldLIVE have a short window to win tickets to SA film 'Zulu Wedding' where they will also meet one of the stars!
Five lucky winners and their partners will watch the Saturday night screening at 8pm at Nu Metro at the Boardwalk...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.