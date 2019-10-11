Amy'Leigh kidnapping: two accused will stay in jail, third gets R25,000 bail

Bail of R25,000 has been granted to one of the suspects accused of kidnapping Amy'Leigh de Jager outside a primary school in Vanderbijlpark.

Mother of two Laetitia Nel's bail conditions include reporting to the Vanderbijlpark police station every Wednesday. She is also not allowed to make any contact with state witnesses.

Bail was denied to co-accused Tharina Human, 27, and Pieter van Zyl, 50.

Magistrate Hussain Khota delivered the bail verdict in a packed Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Friday morning.

During a brief break following judgment, Human sat in the dock wiping her tears with a white tissue.

Nel, 40, was also in tears, seemingly relieved after she was granted bail.

The court was informed on Friday that a fourth suspect, Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, has abandoned his bail application. At a previous court appearance, the state said the Lesotho national was illegally in the country. He was arrested after the other three and appeared in a different courtroom, also on Friday.