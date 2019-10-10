Tributes pour in for Motherwell councillor

A strong councillor who toed the line and never strayed from ANC policy.

This is how Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni described Ward 55 councillor Mzuvukile Boti.

Boti died on Thursday morning after falling ill on Monday. He was admitted to Livingstone hospital.

The Motherwell councillor, who was 35-years-old, has been a councillor since 2016.

Ndoni said the ANC was saddened by Boti’s death.

“He was a strong councillor, he was obedient and he toed the party line as he never strayed from ANC policy,” Ndoni said.

“He also served the people of his ward with diligence and he fought for them during budgeting period,” Ndoni said.

Ndoni said Boti had been vocal about the inadequate budget allocations that the ward had received in the last budget cycle.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape conveyed its condolences to Boti’s family.

“Comrade Boti was a committed activist, disciplined and committed to the ANC work, whose service to the revolution was unparalleled,” the ANC said in a statement.

DA caucus leader Athol Trollip said a member of the DA had been to visit the family.

“One of our councillors [Masixole Zinto] has already been to visit the family. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the Boti family and the ANC,” Trollip said.

Bay mayor and UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani expressed his condolences to Boti and his family.

“The city is in mourning, we would like to express our deepest condolences to the family and to the ANC. May his soul rest in peace.

“He has served his Nelson Mandela Bay residents with flying colours,” Bobani said.

The Herald reported in July that Boti was living in fear after his house in Motherwell was torched.

The house was set alight by unhappy residents who were demanding that roads in the ward be constructed and completed immediately, saying if the municipality could not do so, the roads project should be abandoned altogether.

At the time, Boti said he was fearing for his life.

In a separate incident which occurred in June 2018, Boti’s office had been torched

Boti’s funeral will be on October 19 in Mbizana while his memorial service will be held in the Bay next week.