The EFF has deployed the 'best legal brains' to free Kanya Cekeshe: Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says the party has deployed the “best legal brains” to set #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe free.
On Wednesday, EFF supporters gathered at the Johannesburg magistrate's court, where the student activist applied for bail, pending appeal.
TimesLIVE reported that Cekeshe was sentenced to five years behind bars in December 2017.
He was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to setting a police van alight during the Fees Must Fall protests.
Cekeshe’s lawyer, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, told The Citizen that his legal team at the time did not represent him well, adding that there wasn't enough evidence to place his client at the scene. He said he should be granted bail pending the appeal against his conviction and sentence.
Cekeshe's case has been postponed until Monday for judgment.
On Twitter, Malema said: “The ANC's state is opposing Kanya Cekeshe’s bail application. We have deployed the best legal brains Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to set him free.”
'It's been long'
EFF Student Command president Mandla Shikwambana told PowerFM that the body will put pressure on the government and minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola to free Cekeshe because “it's been long”.
“We call on all South African students, activists, all those who call themselves politicians to look into this matter, the seriousness of this matter, look at how Kanya is struggling. Let him be released.
“Kanya was just fighting a cause for free higher education in South Africa.”
Trending on social media
The bail hearing saw the hashtag #FreeKanyaCekeshe make the top trending list on Twitter, as social media users took to the platform to air their grievances.
Here is a snapshot of reactions:
The consistency & huge support that fighters from @WitsEFF have been showing Kanya Cekeshe is applaudable. Thank you fighters for taking time out of your academics to be in solidarity with an innocent young man whose only crime was fighting for free education. #FreeKanyaCekeshe— Morena (@SiyaNyulu) October 9, 2019
Talk about miscarriage of Justice, this is a very sad story. A young black man's future is at stake because of the state incompetence. Our legal system is not for the poor!— ECuba bafunda Mahala! (@AndiswaMadikazi) October 9, 2019
I'm sorry Kanya, the system failed you!#FreeKanyaCekeshe
I’m also disappointed in my self to only be learning about this cadre #FreeKanyaCekeshe today. Only to find out he has been behind bars since our days of #FMF?— mzolisi Kene (@KeneMzolisi) October 9, 2019
The legal representation he had must be up for scrutiny and hard criticism. How did such a case take this long?
Can you imagine the magistrate says he didn't know this case was appearing today, he doesn't have the paperwork but the Adv can continue with his noble arguements?... What in the F is this... Wow the Judiciary in SA. Can we not report such judges somewhere #FreeKanyaCekeshe— Busisiwe C Seabe (@Ms_BSeabe) October 9, 2019
???? Nkosi Sikelela uKanya Cekeshe for he is Innocent ????— EFFTshwaneRegion (@TshwaneEff) October 9, 2019
????..Nkosi Sikelela..????#EFFwayawaya#FreeKanyaCekeshe pic.twitter.com/HpBRYyDikb
Kanya Cekeshe case should teach South Africans that if you cant afford a good Lawyer you going to prison for many years even for the crimes you didn't commit. #FreeKanyaCekeshe— Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) October 9, 2019
Imagine being arrested for 22 months because you were fighting for your democratic right??♂️?. I salute all the fees must fall activists ✊?.#FreeKanyaCekeshe #FeesMustFall— Tshepo M Mosiedi (@TMMosiedi) October 9, 2019