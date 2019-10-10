News

The EFF has deployed the 'best legal brains' to free Kanya Cekeshe: Julius Malema

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 10 October 2019
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party has deployed the “best legal brains” to set #FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe free.

On Wednesday, EFF supporters gathered at the Johannesburg magistrate's court, where the student activist applied for bail, pending appeal. 

TimesLIVE reported that Cekeshe was sentenced to five years behind bars in December 2017.

He was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty to setting a police van alight during the Fees Must Fall protests.

Cekeshe’s lawyer, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, told The Citizen that his legal team at the time did not represent him well, adding that there wasn't enough evidence to place his client at the scene. He said he should be granted bail pending the appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Cekeshe's case has been postponed until Monday for judgment.

On Twitter, Malema said: “The ANC's state is opposing Kanya Cekeshe’s bail application. We have deployed the best legal brains Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to set him free.”

'It's been long'

EFF Student Command president Mandla Shikwambana told PowerFM that the body will put pressure on the government and minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola to free Cekeshe because “it's been long”. 

“We call on all South African students, activists, all those who call themselves politicians to look into this matter, the seriousness of this matter, look at how Kanya is struggling. Let him be released.

“Kanya was just fighting a cause for free higher education in South Africa.”

The bail hearing saw the hashtag #FreeKanyaCekeshe make the top trending list on Twitter, as social media users took to the platform to air their grievances.

Here is a snapshot of reactions:

