Still no decision on bail for PE doctor accused of shooting wife

The fate of attempted murder accused Dr Mkhuseli Boto remains unclear with a magistrate informing the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday that she had been unable to reach a decision with regards to his application for bail.

Both the state and defence were taken by surprise on Thursday when, after a two-week wait for judgment, magistrate Ramona van Vuuren said she required further evidence to assist her in either granting or denying his bid to be released from custody.

Boto, 50, has been in custody at the St Albans Prison hospital section for more than a month after he was arrested for allegedly shooting his estranged wife, Tabita Boto, in the face at their Summerstrand home on August 31.

It is further alleged that he then tried to commit suicide by injecting himself with an insulin overdose.