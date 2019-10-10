Motherwell clinic still shut over security concerns

Ineffective security at the Motherwell Community Health Care Centre has seen the facility shut down for a week amid the latest strike by nurses who say they fear for their safety.



The centre in Tyinira Street, NU4, had its casualty unit shut down for several days in June after three nurses were allegedly assaulted in the first six months of 2019...

