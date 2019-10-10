Mother feeds son crushed glass and kills him

A 28-year-old mother has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying her son in a shallow grave after apparently feeding him crushed glass.

Neighbours have told of how the woman's five-year-old daughter spilled the beans about the murder, confirming their suspicions about the boy's mysterious disappearance.

The decomposing body of Katlego Mokwana, 11, was found buried in a shallow grave inside a half-built three-roomed house in Hlalanikahle section of Sekhukhune, in Limpopo, on Tuesday.

Neighbour Ernie Makua, 45, said: "The five-year-old girl broke the news last week after we have been worried about the whereabouts of baby Katlego to a point where we confronted the mother.

"[Last month] the mother told us that Katlego had visited his father in Pretoria since it was school holidays. We then called the police last week who took her in for questioning, but she returned the same day."