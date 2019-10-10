Khekhe's trial postponed to 2020 after witness fails to appear

The matter was postponed due to the state being unprepared for court proceedings.A nurse who observed the injuries sustained by Hudla and Mutapa was expected to take the stand and testify on what she saw. However, the nurse was absent from court.

Judge Bert Bam postponed the matter until January 14 for the state to call its witnesses and for the closing arguments in the trial-within-a-trial.

Meanwhile, Mathibela’s legal woes are set to worsen as he is set to face additional extortion charges.

Sowetan has learnt that police have already submitted a docket to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for a decision.

Gauteng detectives have expanded their investigation into how Mathibela had allegedly taken over the finances of the Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (Mata) for his benefit.

Mathibela had allegedly used executives aligned to himself within Mata for his elaborate extortion ring, with taxi operators under the association having their weekly fees increased, with the money making its way to Mathibela.

Mathibela has been in custody since March after he was arrested on charges of assault, extortion and intimidation following allegations he ran an extortion ring in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria. His R50,000 bail in the Bozwana murder case was also revoked.

On October 21, Mathibela will also appear in the Pretoria regional court on two separate cases - one for extortion and assault and another for allegedly intimidating witnesses in the murder case of Bozwana

It is expected that the additional charges will be pressed against him on that day.