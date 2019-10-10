Jacob Zuma to know on Friday if his corruption case will go ahead

Former president Jacob Zuma will know the outcome of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution on Friday.

The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to deliver its ruling in the civil matter at 9.30am.

If judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Ester Steyn rule in Zuma's favour, he will still need to appear on Tuesday for the trial court to formally validate the judgment.

Zuma's legal team has been relying on the National Prosecuting Authority's 15-year delay to prosecute and political interference to secure a permanent stay of prosecution.