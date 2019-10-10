Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home raided by Hawks, Asset Forfeiture Unit

The Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit swooped on several properties, including the home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, early on Thursday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed to TimesLIVE that the early morning raids were conducted simultaneously on several properties, including Gumede's Inanda home and properties in Zimbali and Amanzimtoti.

She said the seizure of property, luxury cars and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime was in relation to Gumede’s multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case.

The former mayor faces a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender in relation to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract awarded in 2016.

Officers initially went to a home in Umhlanga she had been renting, before moving onto her property in Inanda.

The homes of her co-accused, including former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former eThekwini supply chain head Sandile Ngcobo and businessman Robert Aboo were also raided.

This is a developing story.