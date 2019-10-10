Court grants Nigerian pastor right to marry

Ban on asylum-seeker marriages ruled unconstitutional

PREMIUM

Three years after he popped the question, a Nigerian pastor will finally be able to marry his South African sweetheart – after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the department of home affairs’ ban on asylum-seeker marriages was unconstitutional.



The appeal court backed a 2018 Port Elizabeth High Court ruling that stated the marriage policy was unconstitutional as well as a violation of international agreements...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.