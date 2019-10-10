Nelson Mandela Bay boffins shine at science fair

Regional Eskom Expo for Young Scientist winners who advanced to the International Science Fair (ISF) have returned home with 14 medals, three “Highly Commended” certificates and various cash prizes.



The 17 bright sparks from Nelson Mandela Bay joined 600 of SA’s top young scientists to showcase their brilliance at the 39th annual Eskom Expo for Young Scientists ISF in Johannesburg from September 24-27...

