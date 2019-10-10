Babsie on school mission to warn against trafficking

PREMIUM

Back for barely two months, Nolubabalo “Babsie” Nobanda is already trying to turn her experience into a learning opportunity for pupils as she tours schools in the region, hoping to inform them about the dangers of drug trafficking through the book Dead Cows for Piranhas.



Nobanda, from Makhanda, returned home in mid-September after spending eight years in jail for attempting to smuggle cocaine into Thailand...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.