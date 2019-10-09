Woman recounts rape ordeal

A Port Elizabeth woman who was allegedly repeatedly raped after being assaulted by her husband cried hysterically in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday as she began detailing the ordeal.



The woman, who is not being named due to the nature of the crime, wept uncontrollably as she told the court how her husband of two years at the time allegedly throttled her before throwing her onto a bed and raping her...

