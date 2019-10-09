WATCH | Durban couple's baby gender reveal is the best thing you'll see today

A Durban couple has taken its baby gender reveal to a whole new level.

Footage of the event has gone viral on Dala U Crew's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The one-minute, 37-second video shows the couple standing on the side of the road, with the mother-to-be dressed in a white maternity dress, waiting to reveal to their son if he has a brother or sister on the way.

On the road is a white VW Polo, with two black plastic bags next to the car's front wheels. As it drives over them, a blue powdery substance is released. This is followed by screams of celebration from family members in the background.