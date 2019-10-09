Saving world one cart-load at a time

Cyril Ramaphosa called on business, labour and civil society to help clean up South Africa – and the Re-Trade Project and SA Breweries Eastern Cape have teamed up to respond to the president’s challenge.



On Tuesday, they held a volunteer’s day at the Re-Trade Project workshop in Walmer, where SAB personnel helped to build waste collector Khululekile Moko a waste cart...

