SA sets 'new world record' for longest hearse parade

A Guinness world record for the longest parade of hearses was unofficially set at the Kyalami racetrack on Tuesday.

A convoy of 111 hearses, later revised to 110 after one broke down, reportedly drove around the Midrand circuit to beat the previous record of 107 hearses, achieved in Baarn, Netherlands, in August 2012.

The achievement will be submitted to Guinness World Records for official ratification.