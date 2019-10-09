News

Mvuleni Mapu now Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager

By Michael Kimberley - 09 October 2019
A 2004 image of Mvuleni Mapu. He refused to have his picture taken during the interview
Image: Shaanaaz de Jager

Nelson Mandela Bay's director of housing delivery Mvuleni Mapu will head the city's administration as acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana is on sick leave — six days into the job.

This is according to municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki.

“A circular will be sent out shortly,” Mniki said.

“Mr Mapu will act until the end of the week,” he said.

Mpongwana was parachuted into the position of acting city manager by mayor Mongameli Bobani last week.

In her short time in office, Mpongwana placed mid-level accountant Karel Kramer in charge of the city’s finances and gave three executive directors and chief operations officer Mzwakhe Clay the boot.

The executive directors are Anele Qaba (economic development), Walter Shaidi (infrastructure and engineering) and Noxolo Nqwazi (sport, recreation, arts and culture).

A notification from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Mapu has often been described as an enigma, who has for years been perceived as a dangerous character and a law unto himself.

He returned to work as the human settlements housing delivery director in March after being on suspension for 3½ years.

This came about after a council meeting in February resolved to bring back suspended officials whose disciplinary cases had been dragging on for longer than three months.

