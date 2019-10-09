Mvuleni Mapu now Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager

Nelson Mandela Bay's director of housing delivery Mvuleni Mapu will head the city's administration as acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana is on sick leave — six days into the job.

This is according to municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki.

“A circular will be sent out shortly,” Mniki said.

“Mr Mapu will act until the end of the week,” he said.

Mpongwana was parachuted into the position of acting city manager by mayor Mongameli Bobani last week.

In her short time in office, Mpongwana placed mid-level accountant Karel Kramer in charge of the city’s finances and gave three executive directors and chief operations officer Mzwakhe Clay the boot.

The executive directors are Anele Qaba (economic development), Walter Shaidi (infrastructure and engineering) and Noxolo Nqwazi (sport, recreation, arts and culture).