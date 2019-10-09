'Mr Coega' Kevin Wakeford to testify at Zondo commission

Former Port Elizabeth business leader Kevin Wakeford, who allegedly received R100,000 a month for helping Gavin Watson’s company, Bosasa, “resolve its Sars issues”, is appearing before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Wakeford, Armscor CEO, was implicated by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi who testified at the commission in January.

Agrizzi identified the Port Elizabeth-born and bred Wakeford in his affidavit as “a long-standing friend of Watson”.

“At one stage, Bosasa was encountering constant audits by the South African Revenue Services [Sars],” Agrizzi said in the affidavit, without stipulating the years he was referring to.

He said Wakeford would often be consulted on issues Bosasa was facing.

“Kevin Wakeford would be paid a monthly fee for services provided,” he alleged.

“On various occasions, Kevin Wakeford would offer advice with regard to how Bosasa should respond to media attacks.”