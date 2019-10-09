Dumi Masilela murder accused 'confessed to crime'

A senior police officer has told the North Gauteng High Court that one of the men allegedly involved in the murder of actor Dumi Masilela confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest in 2017.

Col Mhlanganyelwa Moses Mbotho, who is attached to the SAPS' Randburg detective unit, told the court that during an interview, Bongani John Masombuka, 34, confessed to being involved in the botched hijacking of Masilela's car in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, in August 2017.

Mbotho said Masombuka made a verbal confession to the officers who apprehended him in Rustenburg, North West, on August 8 2017.

Masombuka along with Sfundo Harrison Nkosi, 30, Khumbuzo Solomon Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, are facing 11 charges ranging from murder to robbery and kidnapping.

"The officers told him that he would have to repeat the statement to an independent police officer," Mbotho said.

Asked what an independent officer meant, he said: "It's an officer who has no interest in the matter and has no prior knowledge of the case."

The detective, who has 31 years' experience, said he then explained to Masombuka his rights, which the accused said he understood.