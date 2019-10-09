Duduzane Zuma to sue state R1.5m for unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution

Duduzane Zuma intends on suing the state for R1.5m for unlawful arrest in his corruption case.

He said he will sue the police for unlawful arrest and detention and he will also sue the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for malicious prosecution.

The police arrested Zuma in July last year after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas told the commission that Zuma was in the room when one of the Gupta brothers offered him a R600m bribe and a ministerial position.

The corruption charges were provisionally withdrawn in the specialised commercial crimes court in January with the NPA citing that they want to allow a key witness, Jonas, to finish giving testimony at the commission.

Zuma's lawyer Rudi Krause yesterday told Sowetan they sent the police and the office of the national director of public prosecutions letters of intent to sue on July 23 in relation to the corruption case.

Sowetan has seen a letter from the police, signed by a Lt-Col E Els in the office of the national police commissioner, dated August 14 which acknowledges receipt of the letter from Zuma's lawyer. NPA could not confirm receipt of such a notice.

Krause said they were perplexed by how the police would arrest Zuma when Jonas, on whose evidence the arrest was made, had not made any statement to the police and would most likely be cross-examined.

"It's difficult to comprehend on what basis a magistrate could issue a warrant on somebody based on the person whose evidence is being questioned," said Krause.

In re-examination by his lawyer Piet Louw SC, at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, Zuma said he was angered by his arrest at the OR Tambo International Airport in July last year after he returned to SA for his younger brother's funeral.