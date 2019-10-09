Cop accused of partner’s murder appears in court

A former policewoman who allegedly killed her policeman boyfriend and another person – a witness in another case she was involved in – appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Nosicelo Kamba, 32, along with Lunga Mbondo, 34, face a string of charges including two counts of murder, attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that on April 13 2016 Kamba, who was stationed at the Gelvandale police station at the time, assaulted a woman with a hard object before kicking her.

The motive for the alleged assault is not known.

According to the indictment before court, that same month Kamba allegedly conspired with Mbondo to kill Melikhaya Nqono, the cousin of the woman Kamba had allegedly assaulted, as she had witnessed the alleged attack.

Nqono was a police reservist at the time.

On April 29 2016, the pair allegedly murdered Nqono by strangling him and hitting him over the head with a blunt object.

It is alleged they then put Nqono’s body in the boot of a vehicle, burnt the body and disposed of the car by pushing it down an embankment between Makhanda and Peddie.

Nqono’s remains were discovered months later.

It is further alleged that, between June and July 2017, Kamba and Mbondo conspired to kill Kamba’s boyfriend at the time, Vuyo Matshishi, 36.

Matshishi, a police constable also stationed at the Gelvandale police station, was stabbed to death on July 1 2017 at a house in Maqanda Street, Kwazakhele.

Matshishi’s remains were found in the boot of a burntout car which had crashed onto a plot of open land about 20km from Peddie, near Ngqowa.

It took days for police to identify Matshisi’s body, which was burnt beyond recognition.

At the time, it was alleged that Matshisi was having an affair, which sparked the gruesome murder.

Neither Kamba nor Mbondo entered pleas on Tuesday after advocate Jodine Coertzen, for Mbondo, informed the court that she had withdrawn from the matter.

It was not clear why Coertzen had withdrawn.

Coertzen confirmed to judge David van Zyl that advocate Robin O’Brien of the Legal Aid Board would take over the matter.

The matter was postponed to October 10 to allow for the state and defence to consult.