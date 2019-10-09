Bail paid for mom accused of revenge attack
Crime-fighting organisation Enough is Enough has raised funds for Port Elizabeth mother Veronique Makwena‚ who was arrested for allegedly avenging the rape and murder of her five-year-old daughter‚ Chantel, by cutting off the penis of the man she believed was responsible.
Enough is Enough raised R2‚000 in eight hours to help Makwena with groceries and bail money.
Makwena, 25, her sister-inl-aw Noxolo Manele, 25, and friend Siyabonga Phalati, 24, were granted bail of R500 by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
But the two women are unemployed and Phalati earns about R500 a week selling wood, and they were taken back to prison as they were unable to come up with the bail money.
Makwena had begged to be released so that she could mourn her daughter’s brutal death properly.
Chantel was raped and bludgeoned on August 3.
Her tiny body was found the next day under a pile of bricks in a dilapidated toilet cubicle in Rocklands‚ near Makwena’s family home.
On September 21‚ the three accused allegedly accosted a man in his early 20s and accused him of murdering the little girl.
Makwena, whose seven-month-old son was with her in prison, was finally released on bail after Enough is Enough raised the money.
The organisation announced their release on Facebook on Sunday and thanked those who had donated towards the cause.
On Tuesday morning‚ it posted a list of the items it had bought for Makwena and her son, including baked beans‚ maize‚ baby wipes and oil.
“Some items we bought for mom and baby yesterday. Off to get more today,” it read.
Warrant Officer Bertus Bloem confirmed in an affidavit during the bail hearing that the man was recovering in hospital and that his penis had been reattached.
The man identified Makwena and two others as his alleged attackers.
He had been taken in for questioning by police in August‚ but released later pending DNA results.
The three accused are due to appear in court again on November 20.