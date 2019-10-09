Bail paid for mom accused of revenge attack

Crime-fighting organisation Enough is Enough has raised funds for Port Elizabeth mother Veronique Makwena‚ who was arrested for allegedly avenging the rape and murder of her five-year-old daughter‚ Chantel, by cutting off the penis of the man she believed was responsible.

Enough is Enough raised R2‚000 in eight hours to help Makwena with groceries and bail money.

Makwena, 25, her sister-inl-aw Noxolo Manele, 25, and friend Siyabonga Phalati, 24, were granted bail of R500 by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

But the two women are unemployed and Phalati earns about R500 a week selling wood, and they were taken back to prison as they were unable to come up with the bail money.

Makwena had begged to be released so that she could mourn her daughter’s brutal death properly.