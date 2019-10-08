Three pupils at Mossel Bay school arrested for murder of grade 9 boy

A grade 9 pupil from a Mossel Bay school was stabbed to death on Monday morning by three schoolmates - in full view of teachers and other pupils.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said three pupils between grades 8 and 12 were arrested in connection with the incident.

The Western Cape education department said the school was already reeling following the murder of a grade 8 pupil in a house robbery earlier this year.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the three pupils who attacked the grade 9 boy fled after the stabbing.

"The learner was rushed to hospital but unfortunately died as a result of his injuries. The learners and educators who witnessed the event are understandably traumatised and have received counselling support," said Shelver.

"We will continue to provide support today and are working with the authorities in terms of their investigation."

She said counselling was also being given to the pupils following the news of the murder of the grade 8 pupil.

The suspects were being processed on Tuesday and are expected to appear in the Mossel Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday on murder charges.