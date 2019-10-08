LISTEN | Vatiswa Ndara speaks out over explosive letter

Ndara said she desperately needed actors contractual agreements and expectations to be reviewed, for there to be an improvement of remuneration for their services, for the power of producer to be reviewed, for a channel for producers to held accountable with regards to royalties and repayments for repeat shows.

Ndara asked Mthethwa to address the bullying and intimidation in the industry once artists raised concerns about the industry.

In conclusion Ndara asked for the establishment of an independent regulatory body to monitor the industry.