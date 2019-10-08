LISTEN | Vatiswa Ndara speaks out over explosive letter
Celebrated actress Vatiswa Ndara talks to DispatchLIVE about possibly losing acting gigs because of her explosive letter to minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, in which she complained about the exploitation of actors by production companies.
In the six-page letter, Ndara raised questions on what Mthethwa's Vision 2020 would be for actors, saying the arts were woefully undervalued.
Ndara said she desperately needed actors contractual agreements and expectations to be reviewed, for there to be an improvement of remuneration for their services, for the power of producer to be reviewed, for a channel for producers to held accountable with regards to royalties and repayments for repeat shows.
Ndara asked Mthethwa to address the bullying and intimidation in the industry once artists raised concerns about the industry.
In conclusion Ndara asked for the establishment of an independent regulatory body to monitor the industry.