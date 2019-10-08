I'm not a criminal — Duduzane Zuma

Zuma said that as a result, he has had to walk in and out of court rooms to defend himself following his arrest at the OR Tambo International Airport last year when he had just landed to attend his late brother’s funeral.

He subsequently appeared before the specialised commercial crimes court on corruption charges that were later provisionally withdrawn.

“At all material times I had my legal representative with me and we just wanted to see the documentation which was not forthcoming by the law enforcement officers. We wanted to see the charge sheets, the warrants, if there were any, and we weren’t furnished with those.

“So it was a very peculiar situation but it turned out the way it turned out. Eventually that’s what we found out [that the arrest was based on Jonas’s evidence] and that’s also what we found out [that Jonas did not want to make a statement to the NPA] via his testimony here.”

The commission heard that Zuma had taken issue with his arrest and that his legal team had sent a letter of demand to the police.