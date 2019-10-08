Gelvandale boy, 5, hit by stray bullet fights for life in hospital

He had innocently gone to the nearby shop to buy snacks when, suddenly, gunshots went off and the five-year-old boy came home crying and holding on to his severely wounded abdomen.



Now the Gelvandale boy is fighting for his life in a Port Elizabeth hospital’s intensive care unit after falling victim to an alleged gang-related shooting in Terblanche Road on Sunday afternoon...

