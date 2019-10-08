Duduzane Zuma goes into denial mode

Young Zuma unapologetic about relationship with Guptas and dismisses host of allegations by previous state capture inquiry witnesses

PREMIUM

It never happened.



That was the gist of the testimony by a confident and elegantly dressed Duduzane Zuma who swanned into the state capture inquiry on Monday, ready with answers to a barrage of questions...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.