Duduzane Zuma goes into denial mode
Young Zuma unapologetic about relationship with Guptas and dismisses host of allegations by previous state capture inquiry witnesses
It never happened.
That was the gist of the testimony by a confident and elegantly dressed Duduzane Zuma who swanned into the state capture inquiry on Monday, ready with answers to a barrage of questions...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.