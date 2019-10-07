News

WATCH | Latest SA electric cars visit Nelson Mandela Bay

By Guy Rogers - 07 October 2019
A Jaguar electric car at Nelson Mandela University
Image: Annelisa Swana
Image: Annelisa Swana

Imagine being able to drive across South Africa without filling up once, never having to service your vehicle and using excess power to generate cash.

Those are just three of the benefits of the latest electric vehicles – a fleet of which cruised into Port Elizabeth on Monday for a celebration of innovation at the uYilo e-mobility hub at NMU.

The Herald reporter Guy Rogers got to test drive one of the cars:

