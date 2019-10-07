Slain cop ‘a loving unifier who hated strife’
Growing up, she was the peacemaker in the family who steered away from conflict and pledged to look after others by becoming a police officer.
This is how the family of slain policewoman Nomathamsanqa Ivy Mtwesi, 36, remember her before she was murdered by her estranged husband, Mlungisi Tsitsi, and five others...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.