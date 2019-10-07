Slain cop ‘a loving unifier who hated strife’

Growing up, she was the peacemaker in the family who steered away from conflict and pledged to look after others by becoming a police officer.



This is how the family of slain policewoman Nomathamsanqa Ivy Mtwesi, 36, remember her before she was murdered by her estranged husband, Mlungisi Tsitsi, and five others...

