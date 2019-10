A pupil was stabbed to death at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng on Monday, the Gauteng Department of Education said.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted that he was headed to the scene. He disclosed that the attack took place inside a classroom.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the boy had been stabbed with a pair of scissors.

This is a developing story.