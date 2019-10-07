Port Elizabeth man killed in another suspected hit murder

A 24-year-old man was shot 10 times in his bed in what police suspect to be a hit-related murder.

Sibabale Songelwa, 24, was shot in his Mlambo Street home in Motherwell on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Songelwa was sleeping in the shack next to the main house at the time.

“According to relatives in the main house, they heard several gunshots (shortly after midnight) but were too scared to go outside.

“At about 4am they went outside and noticed that the door of shack was slightly ajar. The deceased (Songelwa) was lying in bed with multiple gunshot wounds.”

Naidu said police were alerted and found several spent cartridges in the shack.

“The motive is unclear but nothing appears to have been stolen,” she said.

Naidu confirmed that the incident was being investigated as a targeted murder.

The case has been taken over by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit who deal with hit-related murders.