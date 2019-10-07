Pilot killed, passenger seriously injured as aircraft crashes between two houses

A pilot was killed and his passenger seriously injured after a light aircraft crashed between two houses near Vryburg, North West province, on Sunday evening.

The Piper struck the garage wall of one of the properties in Isaac Peloeng Street at Huhudi, near Vryburg, about 5pm. The pilot was declared dead on scene and his passenger was taken to hospital. There were no injuries to people on the ground.

“It is alleged that the aircraft was flying from Vryburg to Pretoria when it crashed. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is conducting an investigation," said SAPS spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.

“The families of the two affected residences were advised to vacate their houses for safety reasons, pending removal of the wreckage.”

A case of culpable homicide has been opened and will be investigated by the CAA.