Old folks’ home given a R100,000 Chinese lifeline

The Gelvan Park Frail Aged Home has one less financial cost to worry about, thanks to a R100,000 donation by the consulate-general of China.



The money has already been used to install flooring in one of the wards and buy medical mattresses and a month’s supply of adult diapers...

