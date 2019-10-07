Janusz Walus has fulfilled parole conditions, feels shame over Chris Hani's murder: lawyer

Lawyers for Janusz Walus, the murderer of SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani, asked the high court in Pretoria on Monday to set aside then justice minister Michael Masutha's decision in January this year to deny him parole.

In his decision on January 16, Masutha said: "Having considered the various reports of psychologists and the apparent contradictions arising therein, it was difficult for me to make a determination on the suitability for placement on parole at this stage."

On Monday Walus's lawyer, Roelof du Plessis SC, said Masutha was subjective and biased in his decision not to grant parole to Walus.

Du Plessis said in his reasons denying Walus parole, Masutha did not reflect on aspects in the psychological reports presented to him that were in favour of Walus. Instead, Du Plessis argued, Masutha reflected on aspects in the reports that were not favourable to Walus.

Walus has been in prison since he was arrested for the April 1993 murder of Hani at his Boksburg home.

Numerous bids to be granted parole have been unsuccessful, with the latest one made by Masutha in January this year.