Family of Uyinene appeal to public not to use her name in vein

The family of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana have issued a statement asking for the public to distance itself from unauthorised initiatives trying to cash in on her murder.

A statement issued on behalf of the Mrwetyana family by Rhodes University -where Uyinene’s mother, Nomangwane, is the director of student affairs — asked the public not to initiate or contribute to unauthorised projects misusing Uyinene’s name and the family’s grief to raise funds, make money, garner attention, or in any way “cash in” on her tragedy.

“Some of the known instances in which Uyinene’s name is being used include fundraising efforts (crowdfunding), the establishment of anti-gender-based violence NGOs, an upcoming book, and several social media profiles.

“The family would like to clearly express that, though some of these initiatives may be well-intentioned, it does not support or have affiliation to any fundraising campaigns bearing the name of Uyinene,” the statement read.

It said that the fact that members of the public have expressed concerns that the “Uyinene” fundraising campaigns could be misinterpreted as having the support of the Mrwetyana family showed disregard for her grieving family.

Adding that, “is unethical, misleading, insensitive and dishonest, regardless of whether the purpose is nefarious or well-intentioned”.

According to the statement the family have requested to mourn in peace, particularly since Uyinene’s brutal murder was so widely publicised and received so much mainstream, social media and public attention the statement read.

Mrwetyana, 19, was raped and killed on August 24, allegedly by an employee of Clareinch post office in Cape Town after she went there to collect a parcel.

Her body was discovered in a shallow grave a few days after she went missing.

The family is in the process of initiating a foundation in Uyinene’s name the statement read.

“The family is aware of and appreciates funds that have been initiated by the University of Cape Town, Kingswood College and Rhodes University.”