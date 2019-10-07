Actress quits 'iGazi' saying artists are not valued

Actress Vatiswa Ndara will not be returning for season 3 of the hit DStv show iGazi.

Ndara announced her decision in a heartfelt yet scathing open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

In a six-page letter, Ndara raised questions on what Mthethwa's vision 2020 would be for actors saying the arts were woefully undervalued.

“Minister, in this sixth administration, the department of sports and arts and culture has been merged into one. And what is evident about sports is that the women and men in this sector are highly prized, valued and respected by this patriotic country. Not so with the arts,” she said.

Ndara made mention of what her contractual agreement would be if she had taken up the offer for the iGazi 3 series from Ferguson Films.

The third season is due to be shot between October 8 and November 9.

“Ferguson Films is officially starting iGazi 3 and we would like to offer Vatiswa global contract for iGazi 3 at R110k (before tax) for duration of the shoot (5 weeks). No limit to calls, first call exclusive to us.”

Ndara listed why the contractual agreement was problematic: