Catholic bishop in N.Z. quits over sex complaint

A New Zealand Catholic bishop has resigned after a young woman accused him of engaging in "unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature", the Church said.

It said Bishop Charles Drennan, who oversaw the North Island diocese of Palmerston North, tendered his resignation after an independent investigation into his conduct.

"The young woman has requested that details of the complaint remain private," the Metropolitan Archbishop of New Zealand, Cardinal John Dew, said in a statement released late Friday.

Sex abuse scandals around the globe have shaken the Roman Catholic Church and the Pope has promised "zero tolerance."

"It can be confirmed that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation," Dew said.

"In the eyes of the Catholic Church, Bishop Drennan's behaviour was completely unacceptable, and it fully supports the young woman for coming forward."