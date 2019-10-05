16 arrested in anti-crime and drug raid in KZN capital

Sixteen people have been arrested in Pietermaritzburg following anti-crime and drug raids by police in the KwaZulu-Natal capital's central business district.

Police conducted stabilisation operations during the week, targeting known hotspots, and raided several premises in an attempt to rid the city of drugs and crime.

"Six knives, 150 whoonga straws, 144 heroin capsules and four mandrax tablets were seized," said police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

Zwane said that 12 people were found in possession of small heroin capsules, heroin straws and mandrax tablets and were charged with drug possession. Two others were arrested for possession of dangerous weapons, while a further two people were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property as well as for theft of a motor vehicle.