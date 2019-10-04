Threat of strike over wages looms in SA private security industry

A potential strike is looming in South Africa's private security industry, which employs about 500,000 active officers.

Labour unions have rejected the latest wage offer from employers and are set to declare a dispute with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The standoff comes just weeks after the release of national crime statistics, which revealed that 21,022 people were murdered in SA between April 1 2018 and March 31. Victims of sexual offences numbered 52,420.

This was an increase of 3.4% and 4.6% respectively.

On average, just less than 58 people were killed daily in SA in the past year, while 114 rapes were reported each day.