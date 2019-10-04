Sasco planning big changes after SRC election win
More shuttles, equipping students with driver’s licences and expanding a laptop programme.
These are just some of the promises the South African Students Congress (Sasco), which clinched a landslide victory in the Nelson Mandela University SRC elections on Wednesday, will focus on...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.