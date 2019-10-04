Riding the extra mile for gift of walking

Two little girls, 13, burly bikers and a 500km ride to raise funds for prosthetic legs was the ultimate showcase of how a little love can change lives for ever.

The bikers, who set off from Port Elizabeth early on Thursday, were headed to De Aar to raise funds so that amputees Jayda Jacobs, 7, and Sisi Ncandana, 8, could walk again – years after losing their legs.

Organised by Ian Meaker, the ride – cheekily named the De Aar rally after Paris’s iconic Dakar rally – is now in its seventh year.

Despite fundraising becoming increasingly challenging, Meaker and his band of bikers have no intention of giving up.

Because, for Meaker, there is nothing quite like seeing children who have not been able to walk get back up and about.

Jayda, who lost a leg when she was hit by a car, and Sisi, a double amputee and orphan, have both received their legs and are walking, albeit with crutches.

But Brian Paddey of the Amputee Support Group said their need for crutches would diminish with time.

Paddey, himself an amputee, became involved with the annual ride four years ago.

He said seeing children delight in the pure joy of being able to walk again “makes everything we do worthwhile”.

Meaker and his biker buddies raise enough money to provide the children with prosthetics and also fund ongoing maintenance.

Getting a prosthetic leg is not simply a case of a one-off donation, especially for children who are growing and need adjustments and larger prosthetics as they get bigger.

“The silicon in the lining also doesn’t last that long.

“That’s why we are so blessed to have people like Ian. He’s a saint,” Paddey said.

“We are bombarded with bad news and it seems constant and like everyone is bad, but there are far more good people than bad.”

Paddey pointed to Riaan Knight, a Port Elizabeth orthotist and prosthetist who donates his time to create the much-needed legs.

Talking about the project, Knight said: “It epitomises job satisfaction. To see a kid walking after they’ve been walking on their knees or have been in a wheelchair – that’s fantastic.”

Knight said there was a significant psychological impact on children who could not walk and that, coupled with the need to ensure they were back on their feet as soon as possible after an amputation, meant the waiting time at government hospitals – between three and four years for prosthetics – was untenable.

“Unfortunately, budgets at government hospitals have been cut so they can’t help everyone,” he said.

“You will get a mom who will tell you their child just sits at the window watching other children play. That’s the sadness of the scenario.

“It’s why we have to help.”